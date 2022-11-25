Seeyond Buys 216 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Seeyond grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of Seeyond’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Seeyond’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 17 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.23.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.84. 267,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,720,022. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,441 shares worth $20,007,551. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

