Seeyond Has $3.47 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Seeyond lessened its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,654 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,582 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,591 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,884,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,268,000 after buying an additional 2,267,564 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,665,000 after buying an additional 5,433,813 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Mondelez International by 24.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,784,000 after buying an additional 2,292,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.63. The stock had a trading volume of 87,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,490,707. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.83. The firm has a market cap of $90.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66.

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.94.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

