Seeyond Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Seeyond decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,029 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 0.5% of Seeyond’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Seeyond’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

Insider Activity

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 23,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total value of $4,111,261.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,065.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.30. 32,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,723,187. The company’s 50 day moving average is $176.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.01. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $253.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.58.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.81%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

