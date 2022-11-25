Seeyond Lowers Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Seeyond cut its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,019 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in CMS Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 80,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,635,000 after purchasing an additional 22,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 12,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of CMS stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $61.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.65 and its 200-day moving average is $64.67. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 41.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.