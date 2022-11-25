Seeyond Purchases 9,738 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Seeyond lifted its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 108.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,738 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Assurant were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AIZ. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Assurant by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Assurant by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Assurant during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Assurant by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Assurant by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 10,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Assurant stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $127.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,260. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $194.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.12.

Assurant Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.74%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIZ. TheStreet lowered shares of Assurant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Assurant from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Further Reading

