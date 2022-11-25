Seeyond Raises Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Seeyond boosted its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,775 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,006,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,661,000 after buying an additional 1,613,020 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,464,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,444,000 after purchasing an additional 148,634 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sealed Air by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,635,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,450,000 after purchasing an additional 417,485 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 8.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,864,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,874,000 after purchasing an additional 140,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 24.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,733,000 after purchasing an additional 319,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 46,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,338.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Zubaid Ahmad bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,544. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 46,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,338.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,200 shares of company stock worth $148,954. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sealed Air Stock Up 0.2 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.45.

SEE traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,900. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.20. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $41.24 and a one year high of $70.72.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.57%.

Sealed Air Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More

