Seeyond Reduces Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Seeyond decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,976 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $8.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $538.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $524.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $515.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $438.21 and a 1-year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.