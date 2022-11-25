SEGRO’s (SGRO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,040 ($12.30) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SGRO. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,388 ($16.41) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,150 ($13.60) to GBX 960 ($11.35) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 985 ($11.65) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.64) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,188.50 ($14.05).

SEGRO stock opened at GBX 837.20 ($9.90) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £10.12 billion and a PE ratio of 247.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. SEGRO has a one year low of GBX 669.20 ($7.91) and a one year high of GBX 1,508 ($17.83). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 781.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 941.95.

In other news, insider Andy Harrison purchased 22,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 892 ($10.55) per share, with a total value of £198,657.32 ($234,902.83).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

