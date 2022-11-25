Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 22,216 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,216 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLOT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.32. 1,313,945 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.23.

