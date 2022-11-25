Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,658 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Genuine Parts accounts for about 1.6% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 65.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 410.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPC traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,754. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.56. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $185.00.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.98%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

