Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after purchasing an additional 140,760 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $1,999,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 197.7% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on GD shares. StockNews.com raised General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $253.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,910. The company has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $188.64 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $236.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.09.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

