Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 5,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Shares of NYSE:CMP traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $42.00. 1,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,073. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.60. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.67 and a 52 week high of $67.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.65%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

