Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,177 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 257.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

BIV stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,649. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $89.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.39.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

