Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $386,000 Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 176.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,849,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.90 and a 52 week high of $45.90. The stock has a market cap of $56.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.43.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,500,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,373,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,206 over the last 90 days. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

