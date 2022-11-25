Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $5.77 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 2.4% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 76,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.2% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 52,912 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.34. The stock had a trading volume of 127,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,653,764. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.97.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.52.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

