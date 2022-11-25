Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,150 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Starbucks by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 305,151 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,760,000 after acquiring an additional 161,090 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 57,960 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 255,412 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $19,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,847 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.04.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks Increases Dividend

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.16. 52,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,015,940. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.79 and its 200-day moving average is $83.65. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80. The company has a market capitalization of $113.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 75.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

