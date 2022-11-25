Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 12,699 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,699 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 1.9% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 719,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,674,000 after purchasing an additional 119,226 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,045,258 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,049,000 after purchasing an additional 66,336 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 699,603 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.52.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $35.73. 203,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,832,970. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $53.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average of $36.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

