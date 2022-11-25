Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 55,847 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 298.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,847 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.3% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after purchasing an additional 17,285 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 751.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 827,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,598,000 after buying an additional 730,744 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,988. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.02. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.75 and a 12-month high of $110.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.242 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

