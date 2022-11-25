Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $54.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $43.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

ST has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ST opened at $45.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.49. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

In other news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 198,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $8,201,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,268 shares in the company, valued at $8,336,520.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ST. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,206,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,425,000 after acquiring an additional 20,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.