SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Insider Sells $69,000.00 in Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) insider Hong Gan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,913.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hong Gan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 25th, Hong Gan sold 15,000 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $74,400.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Hong Gan sold 15,000 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $67,800.00.

Shares of SES traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.01. The stock had a trading volume of 137,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,460. SES AI Co. has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $10.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $5.15.

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SES AI in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SES AI in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SES AI during the third quarter worth $43,000. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SES AI in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SES AI in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SES AI in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

