SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) Insider Sells $69,000.00 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2022

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SESGet Rating) insider Hong Gan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 279,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,913.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hong Gan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, November 25th, Hong Gan sold 15,000 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $74,400.00.
  • On Monday, November 21st, Hong Gan sold 15,000 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $67,800.00.

SES AI Stock Performance

Shares of SES traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.01. The stock had a trading volume of 137,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,460. SES AI Co. has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $10.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $5.15.

SES AI (NYSE:SESGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SES AI

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SES AI in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SES AI in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SES AI during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SES AI during the third quarter worth $43,000. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SES AI in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of SES AI in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SES AI in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

SES AI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for SES AI (NYSE:SES)

Receive News & Ratings for SES AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.