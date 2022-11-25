Shentu (CTK) Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week

Shentu (CTK) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Shentu has a market cap of $65.84 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Shentu has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One Shentu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00004572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,370.04 or 0.08295912 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.85 or 0.00483482 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,898.83 or 0.29663580 BTC.

Shentu Profile

Shentu’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 87,237,850 coins. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shentu is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shentu using one of the exchanges listed above.

