Shiba Inu Achieves Market Cap of $5.04 Billion (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last week, Shiba Inu has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Shiba Inu has a total market capitalization of $5.04 billion and $158.35 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shiba Inu token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shiba Inu alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.86 or 0.08599381 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.16 or 0.00478759 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,856.81 or 0.29373846 BTC.

Shiba Inu Token Profile

Shiba Inu was first traded on August 2nd, 2020. Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 tokens. The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. The official website for Shiba Inu is shibatoken.com. Shiba Inu’s official message board is medium.com/@allhailtheshiba/all-hail-the-shiba-an-experiment-in-decentralization-87e3792e92f2. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shiba Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIB is an experiment in decentralized spontaneous community building. SHIB token is the project first token and allows users to hold Billions or even Trillions of them. SHIBA INU is a 100% decentralized community experiment that claims that 1/2 the tokens have been sent to Vitalik Buterin and the other half were locked to a Uniswap pool and the keys burned.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shiba Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shiba Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shiba Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shiba Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.