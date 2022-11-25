Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Holdings Lowered by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,586 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,599 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned about 2.09% of Shore Bancshares worth $7,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHBI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. 61.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

Shore Bancshares Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SHBI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.86. 340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,752. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $21.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $394.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Shore Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.64%.

SHBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shore Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Shore Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.