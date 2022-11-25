Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Emmerson (LON:EML)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Emmerson (LON:EML – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Emmerson Price Performance

LON:EML opened at GBX 5.75 ($0.07) on Monday. Emmerson has a one year low of GBX 4.50 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 10.08 ($0.12). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £58.33 million and a P/E ratio of -19.17.

Get Emmerson alerts:

Emmerson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the 100% owned Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Emmerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.