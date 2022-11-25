Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Holdings Raised by Mirova

Mirova increased its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,746 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 152.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in Signature Bank by 1,018.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 236.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $140.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,893. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $129.96 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.67.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $256.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Signature Bank to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.50.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Further Reading

