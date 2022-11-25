SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Tops $0.0434

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 25th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.0434 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $49.30 million and $1.19 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,507.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010363 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037336 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00040380 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006033 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00022232 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.99 or 0.00236177 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,226,577,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,135,622,822 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

