Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,007 shares during the period. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF makes up 1.0% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 186,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 56,682 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 663.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 36,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 31,750 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 2,278.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 15,861 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the period.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BLCN stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.02. 11,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,629. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a twelve month low of $21.02 and a twelve month high of $48.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.93.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd.

