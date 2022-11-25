SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.50

SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.50 and last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 2048 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMBK. DA Davidson lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SmartFinancial Stock Up 3.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.73.

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $42.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.13 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 21.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is presently 12.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartFinancial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in SmartFinancial by 10.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 16.7% during the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 148,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 21,214 shares during the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 266,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in SmartFinancial by 3.5% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 143,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SmartFinancial during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments.

