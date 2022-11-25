Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 133 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.35.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $211.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $194.55 and its 200-day moving average is $192.73. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.