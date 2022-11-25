Smith Moore & CO. Boosts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,021 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in FedEx by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FDX opened at $176.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.81. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $266.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDX. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.16.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

