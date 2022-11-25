Smith Moore & CO. Buys 16,610 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,610 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at $96,000. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at $107,000. 17.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

NYSE:NUV opened at $8.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average of $8.83. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $10.57.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

