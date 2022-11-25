Smith Moore & CO. Increases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 179,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 70,325 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 609,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,577,000 after acquiring an additional 14,977 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PM opened at $98.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $151.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.98. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

