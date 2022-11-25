SOLVE (SOLVE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.78 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $11.78 million and $250,948.00 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SOLVE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006074 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001288 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00014013 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,324,963 tokens. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

