SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) CTO Sells $73,478.67 in Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 46,213 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $73,478.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,077,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,226.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Timothy Stonehocker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 27th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 22,600 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $62,150.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,280 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $9,610.40.

On Monday, October 3rd, Timothy Stonehocker sold 2,779 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $9,726.50.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,356 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $10,202.24.

On Friday, September 16th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 8,082 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $29,014.38.

SoundHound AI Trading Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ:SOUN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.54. 3,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the third quarter worth $35,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth $29,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the third quarter worth $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at $44,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

About SoundHound AI



SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

