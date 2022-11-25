SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $39.03

Shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.03 and traded as high as $41.99. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF shares last traded at $41.89, with a volume of 1,008,840 shares trading hands.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.64.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KIE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,708,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,514,000 after acquiring an additional 614,749 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 2,785.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 573,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,536,000 after acquiring an additional 553,774 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 309.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,123,000 after buying an additional 357,746 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 415,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,731,000 after buying an additional 266,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $9,462,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

