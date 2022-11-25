Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mirova

Mirova raised its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,675 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 8.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 16.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the software company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Splunk by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,968 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,683,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Splunk by 39.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 31,847 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 34.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,657 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,968,000 after buying an additional 52,202 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Splunk from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Splunk from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.03.

Splunk Price Performance

Shares of SPLK stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.63. 24,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,878. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.09. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $150.79.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $798.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.92 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 32.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.63) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

