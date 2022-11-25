SSE plc (LON:SSE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,928.43 ($22.80).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SSE to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 1,825 ($21.58) to GBX 2,050 ($24.24) in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($22.47) price target on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($24.83) price target on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,835 ($21.70) price objective on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,664 ($19.68) price objective on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Get SSE alerts:

SSE Trading Up 0.7 %

LON:SSE opened at GBX 1,745 ($20.63) on Friday. SSE has a one year low of GBX 1,405 ($16.61) and a one year high of GBX 1,935.50 ($22.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of £18.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 722.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,585.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,697.74.

SSE Cuts Dividend

About SSE

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 29 ($0.34) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. SSE’s payout ratio is 34.07%.

(Get Rating)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.