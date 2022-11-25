Steem (STEEM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $73.15 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00001121 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Steem has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $73.15 million and approximately $43.48 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,524.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000542 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.27 or 0.00455485 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00023483 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00120820 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.28 or 0.00830760 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.50 or 0.00686835 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001693 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006067 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00241515 BTC.
Steem Profile
STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.