Stellar (XLM) Trading 1.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 25th. Stellar has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and approximately $58.07 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stellar has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0898 or 0.00000542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Stellar

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,543 coins and its circulating supply is 25,698,169,761 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stellar

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies.Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses.Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply)”

