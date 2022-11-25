Stifel Nicolaus Trims va-Q-tec (OTCMKTS:VAQTF) Target Price to €23.00

va-Q-tec (OTCMKTS:VAQTF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from €25.00 ($25.51) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
va-Q-tec Stock Performance
Shares of VAQTF opened at 10.59 on Monday. va-Q-tec has a 12 month low of 10.16 and a 12 month high of 12.75.
va-Q-tec Company Profile
