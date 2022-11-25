Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for November 25th (CMLS, DE, ETN, FRT, GOGO, GRC, KB, KT, NCTY, NOC)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, November 25th:

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Get Cumulus Media Inc alerts:

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

KT (NYSE:KT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Spire (NYSE:SR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.