Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Airbnb Put Options (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 130,947 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 125% compared to the typical daily volume of 58,195 put options.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $121.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.70.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $30,467,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,750,101 shares in the company, valued at $213,284,808.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,996,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,148 shares in the company, valued at $21,768,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total transaction of $30,467,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,750,101 shares in the company, valued at $213,284,808.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 833,391 shares of company stock valued at $94,263,463 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.0% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Airbnb by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Airbnb by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $96.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. Airbnb has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $191.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

