StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Astrotech Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASTC opened at $0.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of -0.64. Astrotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $0.83.

Astrotech’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, December 5th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, December 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Astrotech ( NASDAQ:ASTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Astrotech had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 1,226.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 166,434 shares of Astrotech stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $63,244.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,905,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,221.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 416,434 shares of company stock valued at $169,745 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Astrotech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Astrotech in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Astrotech by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 367,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 91,183 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Astrotech by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 100,589 shares during the last quarter. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astrotech Company Profile

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

