StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC)

KTCC opened at $4.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.54 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Key Tronic has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $6.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Key Tronic during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. 43.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

