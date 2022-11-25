StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2022

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NHGet Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NH opened at $0.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.06. NantHealth has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NHGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that NantHealth will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the first quarter valued at about $665,000. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NantHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.