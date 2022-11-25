StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NH opened at $0.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.06. NantHealth has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45.

Get NantHealth alerts:

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that NantHealth will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NantHealth Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NantHealth in the first quarter valued at about $665,000. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.