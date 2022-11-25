StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Stock Performance

PDEX stock opened at $17.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.04. Pro-Dex has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $63.72 million, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $12.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pro-Dex

About Pro-Dex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pro-Dex in the second quarter worth $168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 345.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

