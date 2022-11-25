StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SPPI. B. Riley downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.67.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.8 %

SPPI stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78. The company has a market cap of $80.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.04. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $123,000. CM Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 276,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 28,092 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 368.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 161,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 127,252 shares during the period. 31.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.