StockNews.com Downgrades HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $235.10.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $237.28 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.43 and its 200 day moving average is $202.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.70.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,732.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.57 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,322.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

