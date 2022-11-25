StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHNR opened at $0.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. China Natural Resources has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.35.

China Natural Resources Company Profile

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

