StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.00.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD opened at $0.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
